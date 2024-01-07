Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC trimmed its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,233 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper comprises approximately 4.2% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned 0.07% of Southern Copper worth $43,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCCO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 691,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,816. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

