S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $427.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $427.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.63. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $443.72. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.