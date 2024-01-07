SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises about 3.6% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 116,606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.13. 358,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,772. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.