Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.38

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.38 and traded as high as $15.38. Spok shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 118,302 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spok in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Spok Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter.

Spok Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insider Transactions at Spok

In other Spok news, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $219,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,035 shares in the company, valued at $118,961.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $530,606.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $219,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,961.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 191.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 808,001 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 327,780 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth approximately $3,850,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Spok in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Spok by 319.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 218,091 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

