Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research cut Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Startek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Startek has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $178.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. Startek had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Startek by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Startek in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Startek in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Startek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Startek by 60.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

