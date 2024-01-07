State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $69.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.85.

Get State Street alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STT

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58. State Street has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. State Street’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in State Street by 8.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in State Street by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,556 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in State Street by 148.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 483,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.