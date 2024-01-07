Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares to Split on Tuesday, January 9th

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 9th. The 12500-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 9th.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of SPLP opened at $40.16 on Friday. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $855.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Monday, January 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on SPLP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.