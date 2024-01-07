Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 555 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,252,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,953,000 after buying an additional 93,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

TIP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.77. 1,963,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,654. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.