StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of ARL opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $314.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%. The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Realty Investors by 164.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in American Realty Investors by 460.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $216,000.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

