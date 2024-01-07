StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 million, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 4.27.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

