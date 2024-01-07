StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.58.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
