StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
IPW stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.75. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
