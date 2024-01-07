StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

