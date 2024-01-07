StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in Old Point Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Old Point Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old Point Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

See Also

