StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $49.40 on Thursday. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,829,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Textainer Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139,904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Textainer Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 340.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

