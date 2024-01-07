StockNews.com Downgrades IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMAX. TheStreet cut IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. IMAX has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.53 million, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

