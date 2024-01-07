StockNews.com Downgrades MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MOFG. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MOFG opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.81%. Equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 47,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,547 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 416,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Further Reading

