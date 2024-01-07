StockNews.com Downgrades Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 43.13% and a negative return on equity of 54.59%. The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 19.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 565,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 750.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 435,926 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 334,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

