StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $197.95 on Thursday. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $154.04 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.08.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.46%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

