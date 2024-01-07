StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 8.2 %
NAII stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 million, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.12.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.
Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.