StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

