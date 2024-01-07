StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.79.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.