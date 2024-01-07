StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Remark during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Remark by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

