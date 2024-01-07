StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

