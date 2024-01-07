StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.69.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.
Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.