StockNews.com Lowers JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Get JOYY alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JOYY

JOYY Stock Performance

JOYY stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 0.44.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.