StockNews.com Lowers USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:USNA opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $968.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.24 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

