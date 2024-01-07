StockNews.com Upgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

