StockNews.com Upgrades Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

ESNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $53.91.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

