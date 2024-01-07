StockNews.com Upgrades WNS (NYSE:WNS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WNS in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.20.

NYSE:WNS opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. WNS has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WNS by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 72.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 21.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

