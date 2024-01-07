Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,372 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $83,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,118,833 shares of company stock worth $271,293,321 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.12. 3,575,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,255. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.55 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

