Strs Ohio Has $93.29 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equinix were worth $93,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $6.49 on Friday, hitting $788.39. The company had a trading volume of 345,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $790.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $772.23. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $650.61 and a 52 week high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.