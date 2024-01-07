Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $57,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. 4,565,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,486. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

