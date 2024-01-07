Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 547,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NIKE were worth $52,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.08. 8,029,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,508,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

