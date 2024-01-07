Strs Ohio Sells 89,368 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,517,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,368 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $68,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,864,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,705,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $272.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

