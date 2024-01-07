Substratum Price Reaches $0.0002 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $18.93 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00017741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,186.52 or 1.00027145 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011417 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010712 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00177980 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024041 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $30.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

