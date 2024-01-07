SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Mizuho

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on SunPower from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.43.

Get SunPower alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPWR

SunPower Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. SunPower has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $19.32.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.