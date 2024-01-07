Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Todd Krasnow Sells 2,000 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 14th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $208,760.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $967,561.74.

On Friday, November 24th, Todd Krasnow sold 51,106 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $2,694,308.32.

SYM stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -117.27 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $64.14.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Softbank Group CORP. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 202.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 144,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 54.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 178,589 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Symbotic by 19.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

