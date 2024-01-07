Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Purchases $27,605.05 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Rendino purchased 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $27,605.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 862,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,669.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,100 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00.
- On Friday, December 15th, Kevin Rendino purchased 28,768 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $130,606.72.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $5.35 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
