Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their inline rating on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.57.

NYSE SNV opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 4,279 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 4,279 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,677 shares of company stock worth $143,137. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 52.7% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after buying an additional 1,548,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after buying an additional 980,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,530,000 after buying an additional 977,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

