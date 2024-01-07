Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

