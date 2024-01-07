Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $2.30.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
