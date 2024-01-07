T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Lowered by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,862,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after acquiring an additional 436,365 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,061. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.37. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

