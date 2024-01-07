Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Sells $123,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2024

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,435,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 26th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $126,000.00.
  • On Friday, December 22nd, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $122,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 20th, Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $83,980.17.
  • On Wednesday, November 29th, Lior Golan sold 3,798 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $14,736.24.
  • On Wednesday, November 8th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $121,200.00.
  • On Friday, October 13th, Lior Golan sold 305 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,220.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 11th, Lior Golan sold 915 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $3,660.00.
  • On Friday, October 6th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $120,600.00.

Taboola.com Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.41. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $360.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.63 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 8.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,908,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,371 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 655.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 419,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBLA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TBLA

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.