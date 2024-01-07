Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Sells $123,000.00 in Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,435,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $126,000.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $122,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $83,980.17.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Lior Golan sold 3,798 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $14,736.24.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $121,200.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Lior Golan sold 305 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,220.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Lior Golan sold 915 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $3,660.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $120,600.00.

Taboola.com Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.41. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $360.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.63 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 8.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,908,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,371 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 655.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 419,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBLA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

