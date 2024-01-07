Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Acquires £30,120 in Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) insider Brian Raven acquired 753,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £30,120 ($38,354.77).

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

Shares of TAVI stock opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Friday. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

