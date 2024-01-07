Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. Tellurian shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 23,761,812 shares changing hands.

Tellurian Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. Research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

In other Tellurian news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 27.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after buying an additional 7,856,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,251,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 4,009,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,877,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after buying an additional 3,254,263 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Tellurian by 269.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,378,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,368 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 211.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,469 shares during the period. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.