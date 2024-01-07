Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Stake Decreased by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,100 shares during the quarter. Ternium accounts for 2.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $16,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 67.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Ternium by 43.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 762,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 231,034 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Ternium by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,715,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,825 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Ternium by 4.2% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 583,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Ternium Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TX stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 156,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.23). Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.79%.

About Ternium

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.