Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.00

Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.00 and traded as high as $11.27. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 9,401 shares traded.

TBNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

