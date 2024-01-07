The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CG. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,328 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 241.38%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.