The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Decreased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,235,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,151,881. The company has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

