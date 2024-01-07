The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

