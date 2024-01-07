The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Trading Down 7.6 %
NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Dixie Group
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.