The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Blackstone (NYSE:BX) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $128.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.68.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $122.21 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.04.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

