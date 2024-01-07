The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $5,594,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.23. 1,973,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,551. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $169.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

